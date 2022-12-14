CGG secures multi-client OBN reprocessing deal

December 14, 2022, by Edin Neimarlija

CGG has made an agreement with Carbon Transition’s subsidiary Axxis Multi Client to reprocess the Utsira ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea.

Utsira image (Courtesy of Carbon Transition, Axxis Multi Cient and TGS)

Slated for start in November 2022, the project is expected to deliver a priority area in the third quarter of 2023 with the final data for the complete survey set for 2024.

The French company stressed that it will apply its latest advances in OBN and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion which is expected to improve the velocity model, overall image resolution and frequency content for fault interpretation and reservoir characterization workflows.

According to CGG, the reprocessed product will advance the Utsira OBN survey and better assist clients with existing petroleum production and reservoir management.

Dechun Lin, executive vice president at CGG, said: “We are delighted to partner with Carbon Transition to expand our multi-client footprint and deliver a dataset that will be of significant value for production, development, and further near-field exploration in a prolific area of the North Sea.”

Nils Haugestad, interim CEO of Carbon Transition, also added: “We are excited about developing the next generation ocean bottom node data in this mature and prolific petroleum basin. Together with CGG, as the leading technology provider in OBN processing, we will deliver a product that will significantly improve imaging of the area.”

Spreading across approximately 2,000 square kilometers, the area is the largest ultra-high resolution OBN survey conducted in the North Sea and. It holds several significant oil and gas fields including Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun and Johan Sverdrup, along with a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.