Ocean Sun floating solar makes a splash in Chile

Business Developments & Projects
May 30, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Chile has installed its first floating solar unit using Norway-based Ocean Sun’s patented technology, marking a milestone in sustainable aquaculture.

Image courtesy: Mowi Chile (Taken from Ocean Sun)

The installation was carried out in collaboration with Alotta and is aimed at testing the viability of floating solar in aquaculture operations, with potential for wider application in similar marine environments.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Chile’s first Ocean Sun floater! This innovative floating solar installation, utilizing the patented Ocean Sun solution, marks a significant milestone in sustainable aquaculture,” said Ocean Sun in a social media post.

“A huge thank you to our partners at Alotta for their seamless integration and collaboration. Together, we are paving the way for a greener future in aquaculture.”

The company did not disclose the installed capacity or further technical specifications of the floater.

In February, Singapore-based Canopy Power and Ocean Sun formed a strategic partnership to deploy floating solar technology in Australia, aiming to accelerate renewable energy solutions while addressing land and water scarcity challenges.

In November 2024, Ocean Sun secured NOK 4 million (around $359,000) from the Research Council of Norway and Brazil’s Finep agency to advance a 250 kWp floating solar pilot project near Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

