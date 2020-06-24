Tiger gas orders LNG tank carriers at Yangzijiang
China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured an order from Hong Kong-based Tiger Gas to build LNG ISO tank carriers.
The deal includes a firm order for two vessels with options for eight more, the shipyard said on Tuesday.
The order has a price tag of $102 million but it includes two bulkers for Shanghai Ganglu Shipping.
The duo will jointly design the tank carriers with a “strong focus on environmental protection and energy efficiency features”.
Propelled by dual-fuel engines, the vessels will be capable of transporting cargo in both deep sea and inland waters such as the Yangtze River.
Yangzijiang expects to deliver the first LNG-powered vessel in the begining of 2022.
This order comes on the back of a deal signed in May between Tiger Clean Energy, a unit of Tiger Gas, and Malaysia’s Petronas.
The Malaysian giant will supply LNG from its Bintulu plant to Tiger’s ISO tank facility on the island of Borneo .
Tiger, led by former Seaspan CEO Gerry Wang, will then deliver the fuel in ISO tanks to locations in China.
