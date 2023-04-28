Two subsea technology firms ink collaborative working agreement

April 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Developer and manufacturer of remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) Mariscope has signed a collaborative working agreement with robotics company Reach Robotics for technology for its ROVs.

Source: Mariscope

Under the agreement, Mariscope said it would be able to take advantage of Reach Robotics’ experience and know-how to integrate some of the components and systems of the MekaMon intelligent and versatile ground robot, that can be controlled from a smartphone or tablet, into its ROVs.

This includes cameras, sensors, motors, batteries and software.

The technology uses advanced sensors, artificial intelligence and augmented reality to interact with the environment and with other robots, and is a modular system that can be customized and expanded with different accessories and functions.

In this way, the German company believes it will be able to offer its customers more efficient, robust and flexible solutions for underwater exploration and monitoring.

The agreement also establishes Mariscope as the exclusive representative of Reach Robotics for Chile and Argentina, where it will have the opportunity to market the company’s products and services, as well as to provide advice and technical support to users.