Chevron keeps ADES’ 2007-built jack-up rig busy in Angolan waters for another year

Following a 15-month contract award in June 2024 for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig, Chevron’s subsidiary exercised a one-year contract extension to secure the rig until February 2027.

CABGOC, which also had one more option for an additional year left, has decided to make use of the remaining option in direct continuation of the rig's firm contract expiring in Q1 2027.

As a result, the jack-up will be occupied with work off the coast of Angola until Q1 2028. The total backlog for the one-year optional extension is approximately SAR 195 million (around $52 million).

ADES underlined: “The exercise of the option reinforces the robust underlying fundamentals in the region and ADES’ continued role in supporting its clients’ activities.”