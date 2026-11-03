DEME and Prysmian start cable installation for Dutch offshore grid connections

DEME and Prysmian have started installing high-voltage cables for grid operator TenneT in the Veerse Meer in the Netherlands, as part of the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 grid connection projects.

Once connected, these cables will bring electricity from future offshore wind farms directly ashore.

The installation is carried out from a custom-built pontoon that DEME developed specifically for the conditions of the lake. The pontoons carry the cable carousels and specialized equipment to handle the high-voltage cables, spare cables, and fiber optics simultaneously.

To install the cables to a depth of at least three meters, a tailored vertical installation method is used in combination with high-pressure water jets to temporarily fluidize the sand beneath the cable. As the pontoon advances, the lakebed naturally settles back into place, minimizing water turbidity and any environmental impact.

Works will continue until spring 2027, with operations scheduled to ensure the Veerse Meer is fully available again for water sports and recreation during the summer season, DEME said.