DP crews are the new bottleneck: how OSV operators can staff vessels faster

I spent my early career as a deck officer in the merchant fleet, and one lesson from those years has stayed with me through almost two decades of running a crewing company: a ship is only as good as the people on board. For offshore support vessel operators today, the scarcest resource is often not the vessel but the people who run it. Charter rates, fleet utilisation and newbuilding plans dominate the headlines, yet ask any marine superintendent what keeps them awake and the answer is usually closer to home: who will relieve the Chief Officer on the PSV next month, and does he have enough DP hours to keep his certificate valid?

A platform supply vessel, an anchor handler or a construction support vessel on charter earns nothing while it waits for a qualified relief. Every crew change that slips puts pressure on the next one, stretches contracts beyond what seafarers agreed to, and eventually shows up in client audits and incident reports. In a market where skilled offshore crews are in demand across oil and gas, offshore wind and subsea construction, the operators that win are those who treat crewing as a core operational process rather than an administrative afterthought.

In this article I look at why offshore crews are so hard to replace, what a late crew change really costs, and six practices that, in our experience at Marine MAN, help operators staff their vessels faster and keep them staffed.