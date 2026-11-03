First phase of AI-powered wave energy digital twin project wraps up

Eco Wave Power, together with partner Germany-based AI engineering, has completed the first phase of the AI-powered digital twin development program for its wave energy technology.

This first phase saw the creation of a physics-based digital model of how ocean waves interact with Eco Wave Power's proprietary floaters.

The work included simulations of wave loading, floater movement, structural forces and potential energy generation under varying sea conditions, together with initial machine-learning capabilities for energy and load forecasting.

The project also evaluated how the model can be adapted to future sites with different wave conditions, which, as Eco Wave Power says, potentially allows the transfer of knowledge and engineering insights from one project to the next.