LS Cable, LS Marine secure production and installation capacity for 504 MW South Korean offshore wind farm

LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution have signed a capacity reservation agreement (CRA) with Taean Wind Power for the supply and installation of subsea cables for the 504 MW Taean offshore wind farm in South Korea.

The agreement reserves manufacturing capacity at LS Cable & System’s facilities and installation slots for LS Marine Solution’s cable-laying vessels (CLVs) ahead of the main contract. The companies aim to finalize the contract, including its value and other terms, by the end of 2026.

The two companies were selected as preferred bidders for the cable package in 2024, and are now carrying out engineering work and preliminary surveys to determine cable specifications and the scope of installation.