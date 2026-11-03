LS Cable, LS Marine secure production and installation capacity for 504 MW South Korean offshore wind farm

LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution have signed a capacity reservation agreement (CRA) with Taean Wind Power for the supply and installation of subsea cables for the 504 MW Taean offshore wind farm in South Korea.
The agreement reserves manufacturing capacity at LS Cable & System’s facilities and installation slots for LS Marine Solution’s cable-laying vessels (CLVs) ahead of the main contract. The companies aim to finalize the contract, including its value and other terms, by the end of 2026.
The two companies were selected as preferred bidders for the cable package in 2024, and are now carrying out engineering work and preliminary surveys to determine cable specifications and the scope of installation.
Taean Wind Power is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Vena Energy, which are developing the project that secured an offtake contract in the country’s 2024 wind power fixed-price auction.
In 2025, the developer also signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) covering 500 MW with Korea Western Power and Gangneung Eco Power.
Wind farm construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with commercial operation targeted for the fourth quarter of 2029, according to previous project updates.
LS Marine Solution plans to deploy its GL2030 cable-laying vessel, which has been upgraded to a capacity of 7,000 tonnes for the project.
The Taean package will be the second large-scale offshore wind project in South Korea in which LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution are participating together, following their work on the Shinan Ui offshore wind farm, according to the companies.