Rossi EP Winch: a new approach to winch gearbox design

Compactness, load capacity, reliability, and ease of integration are currently some of the main requirements in the design of gearboxes intended for winches in strategic sectors.

In addition to these requirements, there is a need to ensure reliability in the most demanding work cycles, ease of assembly, and the ability to adapt the product to the characteristics of the specific application.

From these premises comes EP Winch, the new planetary gearbox with a rotating housing developed by Rossi for winches.

The product expands a range that has represented one of the company's distinctive competencies for decades and introduces a solution designed to meet complex application needs through compactness, robustness, and customization possibilities.