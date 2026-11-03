Shell rakes in $1.45 billion for shedding its stake in Australian gas and LNG project

The transaction, which has an effective date of January 1, 2026, is expected to close in 2027, subject to several conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals. Shell’s 16.67% interest entails associated upstream interests, pipeline, and midstream infrastructure.

The firm’s interest also covers varying participating interests in related petroleum and pipeline titles, project agreements, offtake arrangements, NWS project companies, and CNOOC-related joint ventures.

This sale follows Shell’s divestment of its interest in the Browse project, a proposed offshore gas development whose concept involves piping gas from the Browse Basin to Karratha for processing and export through existing NWS infrastructure.