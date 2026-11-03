Taihan renames CLV recently acquired from DOF

Taihan Cable & Solution has renamed the cable-laying vessel (CLV) that the South Korean cable supplier acquired from DOF Group earlier this year.

The vessel's new name, Taihan Connector, incorporates the company's corporate identity and retains “Connector” from the vessel’s original name, Skandi Connector, which Taihan says preserves the recognition and identity that the CLV has established in the global market.

Designed by Dutch shipbuilder Damen, the 10,000-ton-class, 138.4-meter-long CLV was built in 2016 and has since worked on 27 projects, installing approximately 1,300 kilometers of subsea cables across Europe and other international markets, according to Taihan.

Taihan Connector can carry up to 7,000 tons of subsea cables in a single load and can be deployed for offshore wind farm inter-array and export cable installation, as well as long-distance interconnection and HVDC submarine cable projects.

The company purchased the vessel from the Norwegian offshore services provider DOF Group in May 2026, and the CLV was delivered to Taihan this July.