Well-Safe Solutions’ 1982-built rig wraps up triple P&A campaign in UK waters

Aberdeen-based decommissioning services provider Well-Safe Solutions has brought to an end a three-well plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign across the West of Shetland and northern North Sea.
The company’s 1982-built Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible, which was originally constructed as the WilPhoenix rig, has completed work involving the plug and abandonment of three subsea wells, with the first delivered West of Shetland and the remaining two in the northern North Sea.
After completing its five-yearly special periodic survey (SPS), the rig mobilized to support Well-Safe Solutions’ first end-to-end well operatorship contract, undertaking P&A operations on a client’s subsea well.
The company emphasized: “This project demonstrated the strength of Well-Safe’s integrated offering, bringing together project management, subsurface and basis of design (SSBoD), engineering and rig capability within a single delivery model.
“This integrated approach provided opportunities to reduce cost, time and operational risk while maintaining a strong focus on safe and efficient execution.”
The Well-Safe Defender semi-sub was then towed to the Magnus field, where a further two wells were decommissioned on behalf of EnQuest as part of a multi-year contract.
The rig owner underlined: “These three wells represent another successful scope completion for the Well-Safe Defender and, most importantly, reflects the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved across the offshore crews, onshore teams, clients, contractors and supporting partners.
“A fantastic team effort and another strong demonstration of Well-Safe’s integrated well decommissioning capability.”
The Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig underwent subsequent major upgrades and refurbishments in 2011 and 2016. Well-Safe Solutions bought the rig from Awilco Drilling in June 2022.