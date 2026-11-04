Fugro wins East Anglia Two post-installation survey contract

Fugro has secured a contract from Cadeler to carry out post-installation seabed surveys at the 960 MW East Anglia Two offshore wind farm in the UK, with work scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The company will deploy its FCV 600 work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from a Cadeler installation vessel to inspect 64 monopile foundation locations.

The surveys will verify that the foundations have been installed as planned and provide data to support quality assurance and assessment of their long-term integrity.

Cadeler is responsible for transporting and installing all 64 monopile foundations and wind turbines at East Anglia Two. The company will use its newbuild A-class vessel Wind Ace alongside an O-class vessel for the installation campaign.

East Anglia Two is being developed by ScottishPower Renewables, part of the Iberdrola Group, approximately 33 kilometres off the Suffolk coast.

The 960 MW project will comprise 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD turbines and is expected to enter commercial operation in late 2028.

Fugro is also providing positioning and construction services to Cadeler at Ørsted’s 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, where its specialists aboard Cadeler’s Wind Ally installation vessel are using the company’s InclinoCam technology to measure the tilt and vertical alignment of monopile foundations during installation, according to the company.