Germany’s SEFE and Trafigura renew gas deal through 2031

SEFE has signed a new gas supply contract with Trafigura for 30 TWh of natural gas annually over a five-year period, beginning on November 1, 2026, representing a total volume of 150 TWh. The gas will primarily be sourced from Trafigura’s global portfolio.

Frédéric Barnaud, SEFE’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), commented: “With this new agreement, we are continuing our successful collaboration with Trafigura, whose global reach and deep market expertise make it an important partner for SEFE.

“Such partnerships strengthen our ability to source natural gas from a broad range of origins and reinforce our position as a reliable energy provider for our German and European customers.”

The agreement allows the company to qualify for cover under Germany’s United Loan Guarantee Scheme (UFK), which guarantees form part of the German Federal Government’s raw materials strategy and support access to strategically important commodities by protecting financing against commercial and political risks.

This deal builds on the duo’s partnership, following seamlessly from an existing four-year contract that expired at the end of October 2026, with annual volumes increasing significantly compared with the previous agreement, which provided for approximately 23 TWh per year, further strengthening SEFE’s diversified procurement portfolio.

Igor Marin, Global Head of Gas, Power and Renewables at Trafigura, said: “We are pleased to extend our relationship with SEFE through this new five-year supply agreement.

“Trafigura’s global gas portfolio and logistics network allow us to deliver reliable supply into Europe, and we are proud to continue contributing to Germany’s energy security with firm deliveries of gas.”

The deal with Trafigura comes shortly after SEFE secured its first Canadian multi-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal to enable supplies from an LNG project being developed on Canada’s northwest coast.