MDL supports Oceaneering offshore Egypt

UK-based Maritime Developments Limited (MDL) has completed a cable replacement and flowline installation scope for Oceaneering's subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) campaign offshore Egypt.

MDL reported that it had mobilized a complete flex-lay spread onboard the multi-purpose offshore vessel Energy Savanah to replace a damaged production umbilical, followed by the installation of an umbilical termination assembly (UTA) and flowline in Egyptian waters.

The work was part of a campaign that aimed to restore production capacity at two fields in the Mediterranean.

The package consisted of MDL Generation 3 reel drive system (RDS), horizontal lay system enabled with a four-track tensioner, deck winches and sheaves, together with a bespoke hang-off platform for secure transport and handling of the umbilical’s gooseneck, the company said.

The tilting frame was conceptualized and subsequently manufactured and tested by MDL’s engineering and technical teams in-house.

MDL also provided additional project management and engineering services, including the development of the gooseneck handling methodology, sea-fastening design and mobilization support from its Peterhead Energy Service Base quayside facility in the north-east of Scotland.

"This campaign brought together multiple aspects of MDL's capability: from engineering and mobilisation support through to offshore execution of flex-lay and retrieval scopes. Supporting projects where production-critical infrastructure is being repaired places a strong emphasis on planning, operational readiness and dependable delivery. The team worked closely with Oceaneering to ensure all these aspects were met in the challenging Mediterranean Sea," Jim Millar, MDL Project Manager, said.

"This project also demonstrates the value of MDL's modular rental fleet and Integrated Project Services approach, enabling tailored solutions to be developed around the client's operational requirements and vessel configuration."