Naftogaz and US sign off on oil & gas alliance

With Ukraine on a mission to fortify its long-term security through energy independence, Naftogaz Group has struck a partnership alliance with the U.S. Department of State, paving the way for American technology, massive private investment, and joint ventures designed to supercharge the nation’s domestic oil and gas production.
Naftogaz and the U.S. Department of State have signed a memorandum that creates new opportunities for Ukraine to attract American investment in its oil and gas sector, based on a shared vision of the European country’s energy security as an integral part of its national security.
The United States supports Ukraine’s goal of increasing domestic energy production, improving the efficiency of the sector, introducing advanced technologies, and developing partnerships with U.S. companies.
Sergii Fedorenko, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz, commented: “The United States is a global leader in the oil and gas industry. U.S. companies have unique technologies, expertise and, most importantly, the capacity to invest. We value our partnership with U.S. businesses and are interested in joint projects that will take our relations to a new level.
“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of State for its understanding and support in developing business relations. The next step is to bring potential investors to the table and translate our cooperation into concrete investments.”