TotalEnergies forges pacts with Petronas, Sonangol, and Oil India to slash methane footprint

The European giant will support the development of SEA METEC by sharing the expertise gained over more than ten years through its own TotalEnergies Anomalies Detection Initiative (TADI) center, Europe’s only facility dedicated to evaluating methane detection and quantification technologies.

SEA METEC is expected to strengthen knowledge sharing and support the harmonization of methane emissions measurement and quantification methodologies, enabling companies to better detect, measure, and ultimately curtail their emissions.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, commented: “Our cooperation with Petronas in Malaysia, Sonangol in Angola and OIL in India illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to the OGDC and the momentum it has created among international and national companies.

“I am convinced that by sharing technologies, expertise and best practices, we can accelerate concrete action and contribute to our common ambition of achieving near-zero upstream methane emissions by 2030.”