TotalEnergies forges pacts with Petronas, Sonangol, and Oil India to slash methane footprint

As global pressure mounts to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has revealed a trio of new partnerships across geographies, joining forces with national oil companies (NOCs) in Malaysia, Angola, and India to share its cutting-edge methane-tracking technology and drive toward a near-zero emissions future by 2030.
During the meeting of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) member companies in Abu Dhabi, TotalEnergies has highlighted its cooperation with national oil and gas companies to reduce methane emissions through its partnerships with Petronas in Malaysia, Sonangol in Angola, and Oil India Limited (OIL) in India.
To this end, the French firm has signed a collaboration agreement with Petronas, the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), and JGC Corporation to contribute to the development of the Southeast Asia Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center (SEA METEC), which will be a regional center based in Malaysia and dedicated to evaluating methane emissions measurement and monitoring technologies across Southeast Asia.
The European giant will support the development of SEA METEC by sharing the expertise gained over more than ten years through its own TotalEnergies Anomalies Detection Initiative (TADI) center, Europe’s only facility dedicated to evaluating methane detection and quantification technologies.
SEA METEC is expected to strengthen knowledge sharing and support the harmonization of methane emissions measurement and quantification methodologies, enabling companies to better detect, measure, and ultimately curtail their emissions.
Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, commented: “Our cooperation with Petronas in Malaysia, Sonangol in Angola and OIL in India illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to the OGDC and the momentum it has created among international and national companies.
“I am convinced that by sharing technologies, expertise and best practices, we can accelerate concrete action and contribute to our common ambition of achieving near-zero upstream methane emissions by 2030.”
TotalEnergies has also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sonangol to strengthen technical cooperation on methane emissions reduction and decarbonization solutions in Angola.
The agreement builds on the experience gained through the AUSEA technology and covers methane emissions detection, measurement, monitoring, and reduction, as well as the sharing of best practices, methodologies, and technical expertise.
The two companies are working together to identify concrete solutions to reduce methane emissions and flaring, improve energy efficiency, support facility electrification, and advance carbon management solutions.
The cooperation is also covering greenhouse gas emissions reporting, technical training, and knowledge sharing, as well as the exploration of financing opportunities, including potential support from the World Bank’s Global Flaring and Methane Reduction (GFMR) Fund.
Building on a first campaign using TotalEnergies’ AUSEA technology to detect and quantify methane emissions over 20 OIL-operated sites in Assam, Oil India and TotalEnergies are strengthening their collaboration with a second field campaign.
The first one-month-long campaign provided OIL with data to support its emissions reporting, while demonstrating AUSEA’s ability to accurately detect and quantify methane emissions across diverse sites and field conditions.
A second month-long campaign will extend the use of AUSEA to additional OIL-operated sites, further strengthening the cooperation between the two companies on methane emissions reduction.