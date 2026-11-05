After Subsea7, Aker BP contracts OneSubsea for Norwegian fast-track oil project

Shortly after awarding Subsea7 a contract for the project, Aker BP has revealed that OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has also been allocated work for the Lyra field development, formerly known as Kjøttkake, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Located in the northern part of the North Sea, approximately 44 kilometers from the Gjøa platform, the Lyra field will be tied back to the existing Gjøa platform through the NOVA field infrastructure.

The OneSubsea joint venture has secured a contract to deliver subsea production systems, umbilicals and associated services for the field.

According to SLB, Aker BP and OneSubsea worked together from the early stages of the project to shape the development strategy.

"Our alliance with SLB OneSubsea, combined with standardized subsea technology, has been central to how we are developing Lyra,” said Marte Mogstad, Senior Vice President at Aker BP. “The project demonstrates how we together can make marginal resources economically viable through fast track execution, with three years from discovery to first oil."

This comes a couple of days after it was reported that Subsea7 had secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for gas lift and production pipelines and associated subsea infrastructure for the field.

The fast-track Lyra development is targeting first oil in 2028, three years after discovery.

“Lyra shows what is possible with fast-track field development,” said Mads Hjelmeland, Chief Executive Officer of SLB OneSubsea. “Working together from the earliest stages allows us to shape development strategies around our customers’ priorities and create new opportunities for offshore resources.”