Aker Solutions scores multimillion-dollar job on oil field redevelopment offshore Qatar

Aker Solutions has received a letter of award (LOA) from PTSC M&C for a contract worth between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion (approximately $54 million to $162 million) for detail design work related to the redevelopment of the Maydan Mahzam oil field offshore Qatar.

According to the European player, the work will be executed by its engineering teams in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Mumbai, India. Aker Solutions will provide detail design services for several offshore installations under PTSC M&C's project scope, including three major topsides, four jackets, and a brownfield tie-in.

The LOA is subject to the signing of the final contract. QatarEnergy, as the operator of the field, is planning a major redevelopment project to upgrade and extend the operational life of the asset, with PTSC M&C selected for a key package in the redevelopment program. This is part of the Qatari player’s energy security playbook, alongside its recent liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals in the United States.