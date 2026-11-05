Aker Solutions scores multimillion-dollar job on oil field redevelopment offshore Qatar

Norway-based energy services provider Aker Solutions has landed a sizeable deal with PTSC Mechanical and Construction Limited Company (PTSC M&C) to help bring to life the multimillion-dollar modernization of an oil field off the coast of Qatar, with its engineering hubs in Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai spearheading detail design for three topsides, four jackets, and crucial brownfield tie-ins as the Persian Gulf state’s QatarEnergy works to prolong the operational life of the 1960s-era field.
Aker Solutions has received a letter of award (LOA) from PTSC M&C for a contract worth between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion (approximately $54 million to $162 million) for detail design work related to the redevelopment of the Maydan Mahzam oil field offshore Qatar.
According to the European player, the work will be executed by its engineering teams in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Mumbai, India. Aker Solutions will provide detail design services for several offshore installations under PTSC M&C's project scope, including three major topsides, four jackets, and a brownfield tie-in.
The LOA is subject to the signing of the final contract. QatarEnergy, as the operator of the field, is planning a major redevelopment project to upgrade and extend the operational life of the asset, with PTSC M&C selected for a key package in the redevelopment program. This is part of the Qatari player’s energy security playbook, alongside its recent liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals in the United States.
Located about 100 kilometers northeast of the Qatari coastline and 28 kilometers southeast of Halul Island, in water depths of about 40 meters, the Maydan Mahzam oil field, along with the nearby Bul Hanine field, was discovered in the 1960s and has been in production since 1965.
"This award reflects the strength of our engineering organization and our long track record of delivering complex offshore projects. Our team in Kuala Lumpur brings extensive offshore oil and gas experience, complemented by the capabilities of our office in Mumbai and the wider Aker Solutions organization. Together, we look forward to supporting the successful execution of the Maydan Mahzam project."