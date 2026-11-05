Chevron contract takes EnerMech offshore Equatorial Guinea

Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist EnerMech has won a contract with U.S.-headquartered energy giant Chevron for specialist pipeline pre-commissioning services at a gas development offshore Equatorial Guinea.

EnerMech will support the preparation of approximately 19 kilometers of rigid production flowline connecting the Aseng gas field to existing offshore infrastructure, with the scope including pre-operational engineering and project management, and specialist pipeline pre-commissioning services.

"Pre-commissioning activities are a critical stage in preparing pipeline infrastructure for operation, requiring detailed planning, technical expertise and precise execution," said Nuno de Sousa, SVP, Energy Solutions, Infrastructure & Industrial Solutions and Western Hemisphere at EnerMech.

"Drawing on extensive experience delivering similar scopes around the world, our team will work closely with Chevron to ensure the pipeline system is prepared for the next phase of the project safely, efficiently and in line with operational requirements."

The company will manage the project from its Houston base.

“While we have supported Chevron on projects in other parts of our business for many years, this award expands that relationship into Pipelines & Subsea and reinforces the value our specialist teams can bring across the asset lifecycle," said Charles “Chuck” Davison, Jr., CEO of EnerMech.

Chevron announced the final investment decision (FID) for the Aseng gas monetization project in April, revealing that Subsea7 had been tasked with the subsea installation scope.