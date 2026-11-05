Energy security to keep running the show into 2027 amid market shifts, IEA Chief warns

While low-emissions technologies, nuclear, storage, and grid expansions pull in $2.2 trillion, leaving traditional oil, gas, and coal trailing behind, fossil fuel extraction is continuing to command a $1.2 trillion slice of the market.

Driven by persistent geopolitical energy shocks, global investments are fuelling a nuclear comeback and a surge in clean infrastructure deployment looking toward 2027. As reported by Reuters, Fatih Birol, IEA’s Executive Director, recently warned that markets would not revert to pre-war conditions in 2027.

Highlighting persistent supply security risks, high fuel pressures, and a rush toward clean tech and nuclear resilience, the ongoing supply vulnerabilities and diesel and gas constraints across Europe appear to be bringing in a permanent shift in how nations approach energy security and infrastructure investment.

The IEA has underlined a four-decade high in nuclear power construction alongside the broader $3.4 trillion investment wave, accelerating the race toward grids, efficiency, and storage. Birol is convinced the Hormuz crisis is leading governments to rethink energy priorities and to seek to diversify partners, trade routes, fuels, and technologies.