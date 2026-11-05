Excelerate and AxDo strike multi-year Bahamas LNG deal for Caribbean’s new terminal

Excelerate Energy, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power infrastructure firm headquartered in Texas, and AxDo Bahamas, a joint venture between Axpo and Domicisle LNG, have signed a long-term supply deal to anchor an offshore LNG storage and distribution terminal off Grand Bahama that aims to deliver up to 16 trillion British thermal units annually to strengthen energy security across the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.
Excelerate Energy and AxDo Bahamas have confirmed an 11-year LNG supply agreement supporting development of the Bahamas LNG hub, enabling the local firm to become an anchor customer of the U.S. player’s planned offshore LNG storage and distribution terminal near the island of Grand Bahama.
"The Bahamas LNG Hub demonstrates the potential of our integrated platform to create new opportunities around our infrastructure. By combining LNG supply, logistics, and infrastructure with strong downstream partners, we can develop new markets and expand access to natural gas across the region. We’re pleased to partner with AxDo and look forward to supporting growing demand in the Bahamas and throughout the Caribbean."
This deal enables deliveries of up to 16 trillion British thermal units of LNG a year, establishing a long-term commercial foundation for the project. The combination of AxDo’s shipping and bunkering expertise with Excelerate’s LNG infrastructure and supply capabilities is intended to help meet growing LNG demand across The Bahamas and the broader Caribbean.
"Reliable access to energy is essential for the continued development of The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean. Axpo brings extensive experience in energy markets and international supply chains. This agreement allows us to apply that know-how to the Caribbean, working with key partners Excelerate and Domicisle to support the development of a flexible LNG hub for The Bahamas and the wider region."
With initial LNG deliveries expected to begin in 2027 utilizing existing LNG supply and logistics capabilities from Excelerate’s Jamaica platform, a second phase is expected to include deployment of a floating storage unit (FSU) near Grand Bahama in 2028, subject to final permitting and construction timelines and other contractual provisions. This FSU will serve as the offshore LNG storage and distribution terminal.
"This agreement represents an important step forward for the Bahamas and for the development of a reliable LNG supply network across our islands. As a Bahamian-based company, our focus is on making cleaner-burning natural gas more accessible to power producers, marine operators, and communities that need dependable energy. By combining Domicisle’s local market knowledge and distribution capabilities with Axpo’s international energy expertise and Excelerate’s LNG infrastructure, we are building a practical foundation for long-term energy security and economic growth in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean."
Located in one of the Caribbean’s busiest maritime corridors, Excelerate believes that Grand Bahama is strategically positioned to support cruise ship bunkering, power generation, and regional LNG distribution demand while enhancing regional LNG logistics capabilities and energy security.
The planned Bahamas LNG hub is designed to provide LNG storage and distribution services for marine bunkering, power generation, and other downstream customers while expanding access to natural gas across the region.