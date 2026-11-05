RINA to mobilize up to 83 experts for €11 million contract with Petrobras

Inspection, certification and consulting engineering group RINA has signed a three-year €11 million contract with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras to support initiatives related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems.

The scope covers studies and analyses focused on the integrity, reliability and maintenance of subsea systems, supporting the evaluation of different operational scenarios throughout their lifecycle.

Key activities include integrity assessments of pipelines and risers, reliability studies, such as FMEA/FMECA and RAM, asset life extension evaluations, and the development of technical studies for subsea decommissioning projects.

The contract further involves the mobilization of up to 83 professionals, including engineers and specialized technicians, around 45 of whom are part of RINA’s existing workforce. The team may be further expanded throughout the contract period to meet evolving project needs and requirements.

According to RINA, the project is aligned with Petrobras’ initiatives aimed at ensuring the safe and efficient lifecycle management of its offshore assets. The objective is to support both the safe continuation of operations in active units and the responsible planning of interventions and decommissioning activities for structures that have reached the end of their operational lifecycle.

“Projects related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems require robust technical analysis and deep offshore engineering expertise. In this partnership with Petrobras, our role is to provide specialized assessments that support safe and well-informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of these assets,” said Marcell Chiarelli, LATAM Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA.