Velesto’s 2010-built rig finds drilling job with Petronas

Velesto has secured a contract with Petronas Carigali to deploy its NAGA 3 jack-up rig for one firm well and another optional well, with operations kicking off in November 2026. This deal is expected to contribute positively to the rig owner's earnings and net assets over its duration.

The 2010-built NAGA 3 independent-leg cantilever jack-up rig is capable of drilling to depths of 30,000 feet and rated for operations in water depths of up to 350 feet.