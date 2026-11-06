Brazilian field revitalization inches closer with green light for Petrobras’ FPSO concept

Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras has secured approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) concept, advancing a redevelopment plan that adapts the proven P-68 FPSO design to cut risk, cost, and delivery time in Brazil’s Santos Basin.
Lloyd’s Register, which awarded approval in principle to Petrobras for the conceptual design of its proposed REVIT I TUPI FPSO unit, describes the AiP as a significant step in the operator’s strategy of leveraging proven offshore production assets to support future field development in Brazil.
The approval supports Petrobras' Tupi field revitalization (REVIT I TUPI) project and reflects a growing industry focus on adapting FPSO designs to accelerate project delivery, reduce development risk, and improve capital efficiency. The concept builds on the detailed design of the FPSO P-68, which is currently operating in the Santos Basin.
With project costs, delivery schedules, and execution risk under continued scrutiny, the classification society emphasizes that adaptation of existing FPSO designs is emerging as a practical route to bringing new offshore production capacity online while maintaining confidence in safety and performance.
"Across the offshore industry, we're seeing growing interest in how proven FPSO designs can be adapted and redeployed to support new developments. Operators are looking for ways to shorten project timelines, reduce complexity and build on existing operational experience. The REVIT I TUPI project is a strong example of that approach in action, and our assessment provides independent confidence in the concept as it moves forward."
The AiP confirms that LR's review of the preliminary design documentation identified no conceptual issues against applicable industry reference requirements and concluded that the concept is capable of being developed into a safe and viable design through the subsequent stages of engineering and project development.
The concept incorporates a comprehensive suite of process engineering documentation, including process flow diagrams, piping and instrumentation diagrams, equipment specifications, and supporting technical studies.
LR's review also examined the methodology for managing design modifications, ensuring that changes from the original FPSO P-68 configuration can be identified, assessed, and implemented throughout the project lifecycle.
"This approval in principle marks an important milestone in the collaboration between Petrobras and Lloyd’s Register. We are pleased to have supported Petrobras throughout this stage of the REVIT I TUPI project and look forward to continuing our collaboration as the project progresses through its next phases of development."