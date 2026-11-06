First gas gushes out of Southeast Asian deepwater project

President Marcos also highlighted the importance of maximizing indigenous natural gas to help manage electricity costs, noting that greater use of Malampaya gas “could contribute to more competitive power rates because we are relying less on imported energy sources that are subject to volatile international energy prices.”

The global network supported the fabrication, refurbishment, and delivery of critical subsea components and equipment, including umbilicals, valves, subsea systems, cables, generators, pipelines, and wellhead equipment. Philippine-based fabrication and manufacturing capabilities also contributed to the project, demonstrating the role of local industry in supporting complex offshore energy developments.

Based on initial well-test results, the two wells will extend Malampaya’s productive life by approximately six years, depending on future gas offtake. Following first gas, the integration and ramp-up of the new wells into the existing production system will continue over the coming months. Sustainable production levels will be established as operating data becomes available.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (left) and Prime Infra Chairman Enrique K. Razon Jr. (right) mark the ceremonial First Gas flow of Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) at the Malampaya Onshore Gas Plant in Batangas City on November 5. The project integrates two new deepwater wells to help secure the country’s grid stability.

Malampaya natural gas currently supplies gas-fired power plants in Batangas that serve the Luzon grid. Additional indigenous gas from the new wells is expected to help sustain the domestic fuel supply for the power generation sector and support the country’s growing electricity requirements. A greater supply of indigenous natural gas can also help reduce the power sector’s exposure to fluctuations in international fuel markets.

Over the past decade, domestic Malampaya gas has maintained a price advantage over imported spot liquefied natural gas (LNG), with the difference exceeding $4 per million British thermal units (Btu) at various points. This price advantage can help power generators manage fuel costs, although electricity rates remain subject to several factors, including generation costs, plant operations, market conditions, and applicable supply agreements, according to Prime Energy.

The continued use of Malampaya gas at the SPPC power plant in Ilijan under an interim gas supply arrangement is also expected to contribute to an overall reduction in generation charges of gas-fired power plants, estimated to be approximately ₱0.36 per kilowatt-hour beginning September 1. The benefit underscores the value of access to domestic natural gas alongside imported LNG and other energy sources in diversifying the country’s fuel mix.

A ceremonial flare lights up at the Malampaya Onshore Gas Plant, symbolizing the successful flow from Malampaya Phase 4. The milestone unlocks an estimated 222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves to power millions of Filipino homes.

Since commercial operations began in 2001, the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power project has supplied natural gas to power plants in Batangas that support approximately one-fifth of Luzon’s electricity requirements, with its continued development set to help sustain this contribution as demand for reliable and affordable electricity grows.

Beyond its contribution to the country’s energy supply, Malampaya has generated substantial economic value for the Philippines. Since production began in 2001, SC 38 has contributed more than $14 billion in revenues to the Philippine government.

With MP4 now delivering gas from two new wells, Prime Energy continues to build on the Malampaya field’s legacy while pursuing further opportunities to develop the country’s indigenous energy resources.