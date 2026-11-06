Nexans to deliver 420 kilometers of cable for Greek interconnection

Nexans has signed a subcontract with Hellenic Cables, in consortium with Asso.subsea, to deliver the 110 kV cable system for the Corinth-Kos HVDC interconnection in Greece, which will strengthen the connection between the Dodecanese islands and the Greek mainland.

Awarded by the Greek transmission system operator (TSO), Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), to Hellenic Cables, the 1 GW, 320 kV interconnection comprises approximately 1,260 kilometers of subsea cable and 30 kilometers of land cable.

Nexans will deliver 420 kilometers of mass-impregnated 110 kV cable system for the project.

According to the company, project-related activities on Nexans' MI cable production lines, as well as a seabed survey, have been initiated and will contribute to utilizing these production lines starting at the end of the year, throughout 2027 and into mid-2028.

“This project reflects the growing need for high-voltage transmission infrastructure to connect regions, strengthen power networks and support electrification,” said Pascal Radue, EVP PWR-Transmission at Nexans. “We are proud to contribute our expertise to this landmark interconnection project that will play an important role in Greece's electricity infrastructure. The contract also supports significant activity across our manufacturing operations and further reinforces Nexans' leadership in the high-voltage transmission market.”