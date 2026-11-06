Oil & gas quartet partners up to unlock over 6.5 trillion cubic feet of Asian gas

PTTEP, TotalEnergies, KUFPEC, and Petronas’ farm-out agreements are related to joint investment in the SK410B Lang Lebah and B14 gas fields off the coast of Sarawak, offshore East Malaysia.

These deals are subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals. Upon completion, the consortium for both fields will comprise TotalEnergies as the operator with a 30% interest, alongside PTTEP HKO and KUFPEC with 25% each, and PCSB with the remaining 20% stake.

The B14 gas field is located 14 kilometers from the Lang Lebah natural gas field under the Malaysia SK410B project. According to PTTEP, integrating development of the two fields will enhance project value by optimizing development costs and creating operational synergy.

Both fields are currently in the pre-development phase, with estimated natural gas resources of more than 6.5 trillion cubic feet. The company underlines that this brings together strategic partners to maximize the natural gas field development potential through cost optimization and operational synergies.