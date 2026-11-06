Tubular package provider selected for first commercial gas project off Cyprus

Luxembourg-headquartered Tenaris has secured contracts to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG), line pipe and coating services for Cyprus's first-ever commercial gas development, operated by Eni in partnership with TotalEnergies.

The deepwater Cronos project, located in Block 6, will be developed through a fast-track approach leveraging existing regional infrastructure.

With resources estimated at more than 3 trillion cubic feet (85 billion cubic meters) of gas initially in place, the project is expected to reach a production plateau of up to 500 million standard cubic feet (14.2 million cubic meters) per day. The final investment decision (FID) was reached on July 28, and start-up is expected in H1 2028.

Gas produced from the field will be transported to Egypt, where it will be processed through existing facilities, including the Zohr infrastructure, before being liquefied at the Damietta LNG plant for export to international markets, primarily Europe.

Tenaris will deliver a coordinated supply scope for line pipe and OCTG solutions, supporting both the transportation infrastructure and offshore drilling requirements, and will supply seamless pipes for a 110-kilometer gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol (MEG) pipeline.

The project will be executed under Tenaris’s One Line service model, which integrates pipe manufacturing, coating and logistics in a comprehensive pipeline solution.

The seamless pipes will be manufactured at the company's Dalmine mill in Italy and supplied with buckle arrestors, as well as TenarisShawcor three-layer polypropylene (3LPP) anticorrosion coating applied at the company’s coating facility in Italy.

For the offshore drilling scope, Tenaris will supply all tubular requirements. Part of the order will incorporate Dopeless technology, a mill-applied multifunctional coating, which the company says is designed to eliminate the need for thread compounds and simplify pipe handling and preparation while providing consistent lubrication during offshore running operations.

“Being selected to provide OCTG together with offshore line pipe for Cronos demonstrates the value of our integrated tubular offering and our ability to support customers across different stages of complex offshore developments," said Alessandro D’Angelo, Commercial Vice President for OCTG Europe, C.I.S. and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"As Eni’s COO for Natural Resources stated during the ceremony, it is a source of pride to see ‘European gas, developed by European companies for the European market.’ This vision aligns closely with Tenaris’s footprint.”