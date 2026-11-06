Worley on EPC duty at Venture Global's US LNG expansion project

The signing of a reimbursable EPC contract for Venture Global’s CP2 Expansion project builds on Worley’s existing work, as it has been providing early-stage engineering support on this development under a master services agreement.

The U.S. LNG developer is targeting a final investment decision for the project in early 2027. Worley already provides EPC services on Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the LNG development.

The work is led by the Australian firm’s Houston, Baton Rouge, and Reading offices and supported by its Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team. CP2 is a major LNG export facility located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, United States.

This LNG terminal will be built at an approximately 1,150-acre site in Cameron Parish, with the proposed CP Express pipeline set to originate in Jasper and Newton County, Texas, before it ends at the CP2 LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, where it will feed natural gas to the proposed LNG facility.

The associated marine facility will be situated on Monkey Island, between the Calcasieu Ship Channel and Calcasieu Pass. CP2 LNG is Venture Global’s third LNG export project, with the Calcasieu Pass project coming online in March 2022 and the Plaquemines LNG project beginning exports in late 2024.