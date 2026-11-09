Heerema renews Fugro deal for offshore survey and positioning services

Heerema Marine Contractors has extended its global framework agreement with Fugro for another four years. The agreement covers the provision of survey and positioning support for Heerema’s heavy-lift vessel fleet on offshore installation, decommissioning and offshore wind projects.

Under the renewed agreement, Fugro will provide Geo-data, survey and positioning services from January 2027 through December 2030. The work will include support for the transport, installation and removal of offshore structures, including oil & gas platforms and offshore wind foundations.

Fugro will also continue using remote operations and other technologies to provide real-time oversight of offshore activities. Its global network of remote operations centers will support offshore project teams with information on vessel and asset positions, movements and installation progress.

The extension follows an initial four-year framework agreement signed by the companies in February 2022. That agreement covered survey and positioning services aboard Heerema’s heavy-lift crane vessels, with Fugro deploying technologies including QuickVision, 3Direct and InclinoCam, alongside remote services and specialist teams, according to the Dutch offshore survey specialist.