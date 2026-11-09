SSE secures grid connection consent for third phase of 4.1 GW offshore wind project

SSE Renewables has secured a marine licence from the UK’s Marine Management Organisation (MMO) for the export cable infrastructure of its Berwick Bank C offshore wind farm in English waters, completing the required consents for the project's grid connection.
Known as the Cambois Connection, the infrastructure will link the offshore wind farm to the national transmission network at Cambois, near Blyth in Northumberland. The approved scheme includes up to four high-voltage direct current (HVDC) export cables, with transmission capacity of up to 1.8 GW.
The MMO’s decision follows the consent granted by the Scottish government in July 2025 for the three-phase, 4.1 GW Berwick Bank in Scottish waters.
Northumberland County Council approved the onshore transmission infrastructure in November 2024, including the export cable landfall, converter station and associated grid connections.
Berwick Bank C is the third phase of SSE’s Berwick Bank offshore wind project, located in the outer Firth of Forth, approximately 38 kilometers east of the Scottish Borders coast. The wider development is planned across three phases of roughly equal size and could generate enough electricity to supply more than six million UK homes annually if fully built.
The Berwick Bank project has two grid connection points, one at Branxton in East Lothian and one in Blyth. The export cables connecting to Branxton received the Scottish government's consent in July 2025, when the offshore wind project was approved. The latest marine licence completes the required consents for the Cambois connection, which will serve the project's third phase, Berwick Bank C.
SSE is currently progressing the 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B phase towards a final investment decision (FID), which is expected in 2027, after the project secured a 20-year contract for difference (CfD) in the UK’s Allocation Round 7 in January 2026.
The developer recently named Seaway7 as the preferred supplier for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of Berwick Bank B foundations and inter-array cables.
The remaining Berwick Bank phases, A and C, are expected to be eligible to compete for support in future CfD allocation rounds.