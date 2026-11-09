SSE secures grid connection consent for third phase of 4.1 GW offshore wind project

SSE Renewables has secured a marine licence from the UK’s Marine Management Organisation (MMO) for the export cable infrastructure of its Berwick Bank C offshore wind farm in English waters, completing the required consents for the project's grid connection.

Known as the Cambois Connection, the infrastructure will link the offshore wind farm to the national transmission network at Cambois, near Blyth in Northumberland. The approved scheme includes up to four high-voltage direct current (HVDC) export cables, with transmission capacity of up to 1.8 GW.

The MMO’s decision follows the consent granted by the Scottish government in July 2025 for the three-phase, 4.1 GW Berwick Bank in Scottish waters.

Northumberland County Council approved the onshore transmission infrastructure in November 2024, including the export cable landfall, converter station and associated grid connections.