Wavepiston inks new deals in Barbados and Martinique for wave energy

Danish wave energy firm Wavepiston has signed new deals in Barbados and Martinique related to the development of its projects in these two markets.

In Barbados, Wavepiston signed an agreement with the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST) for the development of its Wave Energy Barbados for Electricity & Water (WEBEW) project, a continuation of collaborative efforts between Wavepiston and the Government of Barbados via Export Barbados (BIDC), a state-owned enterprise within MIST.

Through a phased approach, Wavepiston plans to implement its solution to provide ocean renewable energy and desalinated potable water to the Ocean Valley Data Centre and Industrial Park in St. Andrew.

"The project will support the Green Industrial Gateway Advantage (GIGA) Programme and augment Barbados’ and the Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) region’s ambitions for ocean renewable energy. The project will create synergy with the European Union Global Gateway Multi-Country Action Plan supported by CCREEE, EuroClima, UNDP Barbados Eastern Caribbean," Wavepiston said.

In Martinique, the Danish firm signed a letter of support with the local government, Collectivité Territoriale de Martinique (CTM), for the 12 MW Wavepiston farm project.

According to the company, the first six months of measurements from the wave buoy campaign at its commercial site show slightly higher significant wave heights (Hs) and slightly shorter energy periods (Te) than estimated in the simulated dataset from Copernicus. Using these measured conditions in the performance calculations increases the system’s projected power output by up to 20% compared with estimates based on the Copernicus data.

With the support of the Danish Foreign Ministry, Wavepiston reported it was also analyzing the market potential of three additional export markets, with the potential to expand the focus next year.

Furthermore, Glosten and Wavepiston have been selected through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Testing Expertise and Access for Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) program to advance wave energy technology. Glosten will evaluate how the assembly, logistics, and installation of the Wavepiston system can be optimized, with the aim of establishing operational guidelines that support Wavepiston’s next full-scale deployment.