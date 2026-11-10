$313.6 million deal takes ADNOC Drilling’s rig duo beyond UAE waters to Kuwait

ADNOC Drilling has disclosed that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Higher Procurement Committee (KPCHPC) approved the award of separate contracts for two offshore rigs, which will work for the Kuwait Oil Company.

The combined maximum value of these two deals is KWD 96,554,561.040 (approximately $313.6 million). The contracts represent the UAE firm’s entry into the drilling market offshore Kuwait.

The awards contemplate a four-year firm term inclusive of mobilization, with an additional one-year option. The drilling operations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027.