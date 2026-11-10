Energean selects Swedish firm for post-decommissioning surveys in UK

Swedish offshore survey company Njord Survey has won a contract with UK-based oil & gas player Energean for the provision of post-decommissioning site survey services at three fields in the UK Southern North Sea.

The surveys will be carried out at the Wenlock, Garrow and Kilmar fields and will document the condition of the seabed after the platforms and exposed subsea infrastructure have been removed.

The gathered results will be compared with the pre-decommissioning surveys and will form part of the decommissioning close-out reporting for the fields.

Furthermore, the contract covers seabed and environmental survey work along the pipeline routes and around the former platform locations.

Njord Survey said it was set to use its own vessels, survey spread and employed team for the work, which will include a multibeam echosounder (MBES) and side-scan sonar (SSS) survey, environmental sampling, analysis and reporting, as well as video transects and still photos.

“Decommissioning is only finished when it has been shown that the seabed is clear, and that proof has to stand up in front of the regulator. We own our vessels and our survey equipment, and the people doing the work are full-time Njord Survey employees. That gives Energean one accountable team and a spread that is ours to schedule, from the first survey line to the final report. The UK is our largest market, and this contract is an important step for us in the North Sea decommissioning sector,” said Martin Wikmar, CEO of Njord Survey.