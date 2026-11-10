First oil from Southeast Asian offshore project flows sooner than expected

The first oil milestone that was recorded on November 9, 2026, has enabled Vietsovpetro to bring online the BK-26 platform at the Bach Ho field in Block 09-1 offshore Vietnam. The beginning of production was achieved 36 days ahead of the approved timeline set by the Intergovernmental Council, because it was originally scheduled for December 15, 2026.

The early start-up is interpreted to directly augment domestic crude oil output, strongly supporting the fulfillment of Vietsovpetro and Petrovietnam’s 2026 production and business targets. The project enables field optimization by securing stable, sustainable reservoir extraction and extending the economic life of the offshore Bach Ho field in the coming years.

Petrovietnam emphasized: “This achievement highlights Vietsovpetro’s proven project execution capabilities, engineering excellence, and the enduring effectiveness of Vietnam - Russia energy cooperation.

"By continuously optimizing offshore infrastructure, Petrovietnam firmly reinforces its mission of safeguarding national energy security.”

On November 3, the Vietsovpetro Acceptance Council conducted the overall acceptance of the BK-26 project, issued a decision to put it into use on November 5, and assessed the completion level of the project to ensure operational safety.

Since the output at Vietsovpetro's traditional oil fields is in a process of natural decline, Petrovietnam highlights that putting BK-26 into operation ahead of schedule is of great significance.

Petrovietnam noted: “The oil flow from BK26 not only marks the introduction of a new project into operation but is also the result of the synchronous coordination process between units participating in the project.

“Ensuring progress in offshore construction conditions facing many weather disadvantages, continuing to affirm the ability to master from exploration, design, construction to management, operation and exploitation of offshore oil and gas projects; and at the same time showing the spirit of responsibility and high determination of Vietsovpetro's collective of workers.”