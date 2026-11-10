Odfjell Drilling firms up multi-year rig deal with Vår Energi

Following an initial letter of award (LOA) announced in September 2026, Odfjell Drilling has put pen to paper with Vår Energi, cementing a three-year deal that features additional options stretching all the way to 2035.

As a result, the 2019-built Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible rig has lined up work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) starting in early 2028, after it completes its existing contract.

The firm scope of work for the new assignment covers three years. After the firm period ends, Vår Energi has four one-year-priced options for use of the drilling unit.