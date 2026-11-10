Odfjell Drilling firms up multi-year rig deal with Vår Energi

Scotland-headquartered offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has finalized a three-year contract with Norway’s Vår Energi for a 2019-built rig it purchased at the end of 2025, sealing a firm commitment that keeps the semi-submersible fully booked until early 2031.
Following an initial letter of award (LOA) announced in September 2026, Odfjell Drilling has put pen to paper with Vår Energi, cementing a three-year deal that features additional options stretching all the way to 2035.
As a result, the 2019-built Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible rig has lined up work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) starting in early 2028, after it completes its existing contract.
The firm scope of work for the new assignment covers three years. After the firm period ends, Vår Energi has four one-year-priced options for use of the drilling unit.
This means the rig is fully booked until early 2031, with priced options which extend into early 2035. Odfjell Drilling acquired the semi-submersible rig from Northern Ocean in December 2025 and renamed it from Deepsea Bollsta to Deepsea Bergen.
This contract comes shortly after Serica Energy hired an Odfjell Drilling-operated semi-submersible rig for a multi-well drilling campaign in the North Sea.