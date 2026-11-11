ADNOC widens its Asian footprint with decade-long LNG offtake deal

The deal with Gujarat Energy builds momentum for ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, launched in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026, targeting 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030.

This platform has now signed supply agreements with Inpex in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand, and Gujarat Energy in India, expanding the UAE energy heavyweight’s reach across some of Asia’s key LNG sectors.