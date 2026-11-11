ADNOC widens its Asian footprint with decade-long LNG offtake deal

United Arab Emirates-headquartered energy heavyweight Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has sealed a multi-year LNG pact with India’s Gujarat Energy as the very first international portfolio sale for the UAE firm’s investment company XRG, expanding the energy giant’s growing presence across Asia's key gas markets.
ADNOC has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Gujarat Energy to supply LNG to India as the first sale of molecules from XRG’s international gas portfolio. As a result, Gujarat Energy will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG over ten years, starting in 2028. This is ADNOC’s fifth LNG supply agreement in India.
"This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC’s long-standing energy partnership with customers in India. It represents the first sale of molecules from XRG’s international portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, long-term LNG supplies. Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies.”"
ADNOC describes this agreement as a significant step in XRG’s evolution as a globally integrated gas and LNG business, connecting its supply produced outside the Gulf with demand in India through the UAE giant’s global LNG marketing and trading platform.
"Through this partnership, GEL and ADNOC are joining forces to fully realize the power of our collaboration. GEL leads the market at every stage of the energy journey, backed by robust regasification infrastructure, a widespread city gas network operating across 44 (fourty-four) districts in 6 (six) states, and a fast-growing trading presence in India. Natural gas is central to driving India's shift toward cleaner energy, acting as a crucial lower-carbon option that boosts industrial efficiency, offers households a safer cooking fuel, and accelerates the growth of eco-friendly transportation."
The deal with Gujarat Energy builds momentum for ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, launched in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026, targeting 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030.
This platform has now signed supply agreements with Inpex in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand, and Gujarat Energy in India, expanding the UAE energy heavyweight’s reach across some of Asia’s key LNG sectors.