Ghana's oil & gas drilling yields hydrocarbons and first carbonate reservoir

Planet One Oil & Gas, as the operator alongside its partners in the Deepwater Cape Three Points (DWCTP) Block, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and GOIL Upstream, has discovered hydrocarbons at the Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well offshore Ghana.

GNPC describes the result as an important development in the country's efforts to find new petroleum resources to sustain future production, as this discovery establishes a new geological target for further exploration, beyond the sandstone reservoirs associated with the country's existing commercial oil and gas fields.

Located approximately 148 kilometers off the coast of Ghana, Nya Gyidie-1X, which was drilled in water depths of 2,289 meters, encountered hydrocarbons in carbonate rock between 3,364 and 3,499 meters measured depth along the wellbore.

According to Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the result is particularly encouraging for Ghana's upstream petroleum industry, where replacing produced reserves, attracting fresh exploration investment, and addressing declining production remain important priorities.