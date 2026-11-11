Ghana's oil & gas drilling yields hydrocarbons and first carbonate reservoir

A new discovery has been made at a deepwater exploration well off the coast of Ghana, marking the country's first successful test of a carbonate reservoir system and opening the door for a brand-new geological play that could help replenish dwindling reserves and attract fresh investment to the West African nation's energy industry.
Planet One Oil & Gas, as the operator alongside its partners in the Deepwater Cape Three Points (DWCTP) Block, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and GOIL Upstream, has discovered hydrocarbons at the Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well offshore Ghana.
GNPC describes the result as an important development in the country's efforts to find new petroleum resources to sustain future production, as this discovery establishes a new geological target for further exploration, beyond the sandstone reservoirs associated with the country's existing commercial oil and gas fields.
Located approximately 148 kilometers off the coast of Ghana, Nya Gyidie-1X, which was drilled in water depths of 2,289 meters, encountered hydrocarbons in carbonate rock between 3,364 and 3,499 meters measured depth along the wellbore.
According to Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the result is particularly encouraging for Ghana's upstream petroleum industry, where replacing produced reserves, attracting fresh exploration investment, and addressing declining production remain important priorities.
"The significance of Nya Gyidie-1X goes beyond the hydrocarbons encountered in this well. For the first time in Ghana, we have tested and confirmed hydrocarbons in a carbonate reservoir system, opening up a new geological play for further exploration. At a time when replenishing our reserves and sustaining production are national priorities, this is an encouraging development. The next task is to establish the scale and commercial potential of the discovery through rigorous technical evaluation. GNPC looks forward to working with Planet One and GOIL Upstream to build on this result and advance the development and production opportunities it presents for Ghana."
The company emphasizes that this discovery is expected to help consolidate the renewed wave of interest and investment in petroleum exploration and production, with a particular focus on identifying additional resources and improving the upstream sector's long-term outlook.
Further technical work is required to determine the size, characteristics, and commercial viability of this discovery to guide subsequent exploration and appraisal decisions. The partners and the relevant regulatory institutions will evaluate the discovery to determine the next steps.
The Planet One-operated DWCTP block was formally part of a larger acreage comprising the SDWT, GH-WB-02, 03, and 04, several of which remain available for licensing. Many international companies are investing in exploring Ghana’s hydrocarbon potential, as illustrated by Petrobras’ expression of interest in exploration blocks located in offshore areas of the country's Keta Basin.