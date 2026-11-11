Reservoir upside ups Amplitude Energy’s East Coast gas ante

The drilling operations at Amplitude Energy’s Annie-2 well reached a total depth of 2,253 meters measured depth on October 28, 2026. As the well was cased and completed with a subsea tree, a clean-up of Annie-2 was undertaken on November 9-10, 2026.

According to the company, the data collected from this well to date confirms the excellent quality of the reservoir and indicates a significant improvement in permeability, porosity, and deliverability compared to the initial discovery.

The firm highlights that gas composition samples are consistent with the original Annie discovery. The well is now being suspended, to be made ready for development as part of the East Coast Supply Project (ECSP).

Amplitude Energy holds a 50% interest in VIC/L37, with the remaining 50% held by its joint venture partner, O.G. Energy. The operator underlines that the Annie-2 well program is currently well ahead of schedule and budget.

This development well is located in permit VIC/L37 within Commonwealth waters, around 10 kilometers north of its planned tie-in point to the existing CHN pipeline. The Annie discovery was made in 2019, with the original Annie-1 well discovering a high-quality, gas-bearing Waarre C reservoir.

Amplitude Energy has recorded a gross contingent resource of 65 PJ (32.4 PJ net to the firm) for Annie on a 2C basis. The company emphasizes that none of the general contingency budgeted for the ECSP drilling program has been consumed to date.