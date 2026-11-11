WATCH: CETO parts start arriving at Port of Bilbao ahead of first stage water deployment

Carnegie Clean Energy has assembled the buoyant actuator, the prime mover of the CETO wave energy system, at the Port of Bilbao, as part of the first stage of ocean deployment under the ACHIEVE Programme.

CETO is a fully submerged, point absorber-type wave energy technology device. A submerged buoy sits a few meters below the surface and moves with the ocean’s waves. This orbital motion drives a PTO system that converts this motion into electricity.

The unit will operate at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) for two years, gathering data to validate CETO technology and advance commercialization.