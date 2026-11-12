GULF broadens LNG trading horizons beyond Thailand with PetroChina deal

The signing of an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with PetroChina is perceived to be signaling a pivotal shift for GULF, expanding its operational footprint from fueling domestic power plants to actively managing an international LNG portfolio in partnership with one of the world's major energy networks.

The agreement allows Gulf LNG International (GLNGI), GULF’s Singapore-incorporated LNG trading subsidiary, to supply PCSG with four LNG cargoes, totaling approximately 0.3 million tonnes for delivery to China in 2027.