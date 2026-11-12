New ultra-deep oil & gas discovery marks ‘major breakthrough’ in Bohai Sea

CNOOC has drilled a high-yield volcanic oil and gas well in ultra-deep formations over 5,000 meters deep in Bohai, said to represent a major breakthrough in ultra-deep natural gas exploration offshore China.

The well, which is adjacent to the Bozhong Sag, the largest hydrocarbon-rich sag in Bohai, encountered a cumulative total of over 120 meters of gas pay zone in volcanic formations and was completed at a depth of 5,770 meters.

The well was tested to produce approximately 800,000 cubic meters (around 28 million cubic feet) per day of natural gas, uncovering promising exploration prospects in the offshore ultra-deep volcanic rocks and promoting the natural gas exploration process in the Bozhong Sag.