SLB on multi-year integrated drilling quest with European oil & gas operator

SLB has been selected by Vår Energi as its main integrated drilling services supplier for the Transocean Barents and Deepsea Bergen rigs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), covering an initial four-year period, with four additional one-year extension options that could extend the scope through 2034.

The two harsh-environment semi-submersibles will continuously drill exploration and development wells during this period. The U.S. giant explains that the integrated delivery model brings together technical expertise, digital workflows, and operational execution across the well delivery process.

Torger Rød, Chief Operating Officer of Vår Energi, commented: “Creating greater value on the Norwegian Continental Shelf requires us to challenge traditional ways of working. By connecting planning and execution and bringing together expertise, technology and data, we can work across traditional boundaries to deliver wells faster, more predictably and with greater value.”

SLB, which will be working closely with Vår Energi and other selected service and technology providers, will connect planning and execution, simplify interfaces, and use data to support faster decisions and more consistent well performance.

This assignment expands the U.S. giant’s role in the Norwegian operator’s offshore operations, adding integrated drilling services to an established relationship spanning digital well and field development planning and subsea production systems through the OneSubsea joint venture.

ND Maduemezia, President of Europe and Africa at SLB, noted: “We value the trust Vår Energi has placed in us. Our focus now is on differentiated execution, combining technology, technical expertise, operating discipline and digital capabilities to deliver consistently high performance at scale.”

This comes shortly after SLB secured a 15-year deal with TotalEnergies for the deployment of coherent well planning and engineering solutions across the globe.