With restructuring done, Impact Oil & Gas turns into pure-play Namibia explorer

The completion of the corporate restructuring, which was first announced on May 26, 2026, follows receipt of the required South African regulatory approvals and joint venture partner consents, enabling Impact to become a pure-play Namibia-focused explorer and marking a further step in Meren’s strategy to simplify its business and high-grade its portfolio around its core areas of value creation in the Orange Basin.

The Canadian player’s effective interest in its core Namibian assets, including the Venus project, is unchanged, while Impact’s South African exploration interests, which were non-core to Meren, have now been separated out, concentrating on the firm’s Orange Basin exposure alongside its direct carried interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa, which is unaffected by the transaction.

Impact has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in Impact Africa, the subsidiary that holds its South African exploration licenses, together with certain related assets, to Impact Energies, formerly IOG Energies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepkloof, which is the investee company's majority shareholder.

The firm's primary assets are now its 9.5% undivided participating interest in blocks 2912 and 2913B, offshore Namibia, which contain the Venus light oil discovery operated by TotalEnergies. The company's approximate 20% shareholding in Africa Energy Corp. was not part of the transaction and has been retained.

With the intention of making a clear distinction from Impact Energies, Meren’s Impact intends to change its corporate name in due course, which will have no effect on its business, assets, or shareholdings. The restructuring is intended to simplify the firm’s portfolio and allow it to concentrate on its interests in Namibia, where the TotalEnergies-operated joint venture is working towards a final investment decision (FID) on the Venus development.

Meren, which will no longer bear the costs of managing and maintaining the divested South African exploration assets, expects this more focused structure to support clearer capital allocation going forward.