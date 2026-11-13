ExxonMobil reaches FID on eighth project offshore Guyana

U.S.-headquartered oil & gas company ExxonMobil has made the final investment decision (FID) for its Longtail development offshore Guyana after having secured required government and regulatory approvals, with project start-up expected in 2030.

Longtail, the eighth development located in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block, is expected to include approximately 45 subsea production and injection wells.

Subject to future investment decisions, market demand and the development of necessary infrastructure, gas from the project could be transported to shore by pipeline. The project will utilize a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to process 1.2 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and produce up to 250,000 barrels of condensate per day (bpd).

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is the operator with a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, while Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited a 25% interest.

“Guyana is home to one of the world’s most prolific energy developments, and Longtail represents the next phase in realizing the full potential of its resources,” said ExxonMobil Upstream Company President Dan Ammann. “By developing these gas and condensate resources, we’re unlocking new value for Guyana while delivering advantaged energy to meet growing global demand.”

ExxonMobil is producing approximately 900,000 bpd from four projects in the Stabroek block. With the expected startup of the fifth project, Uaru, in the fourth quarter, production is expected to exceed 1 million bpd.

Construction is also progressing on Whiptail and Hammerhead, the sixth and seventh approved projects. Whiptail is anticipated to begin production in 2027, with Hammerhead expected to follow in 2029.