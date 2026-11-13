Three bidders in the run for seismic surveys offshore Greece

Three companies have submitted bids to perform the acquisition and processing of non-exclusive seismic data offshore Greece that will help assess hydrocarbon potential in the country's seas.

The Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) reported on November 10 that it had received three bids from international companies for the acquisition and processing of non-exclusive seismic data within offshore areas in Western and Southern Greece.

The deadline for submissions for the international invitation to tender expired on Monday, November 9.

“The acquisition and processing of new seismic data, with the use of the most advanced technological means, will contribute to creating a more extensive database for both conceded and non-conceded domestic offshore areas. This constitutes a fundamental prerequisite to further assess the potential of our country and attract investment interest,” said HEREMA CEO Aristofanis Stefatos.

According to HEREMA, the three bids were submitted by international companies carrying extensive experience in seismic surveys.

Now, HEREMA will proceed with establishing an evaluation committee, which shall assess the submitted bids. After the conclusion of the evaluation process, HEREMA will submit its relevant advisory to the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy.

“The keen international interest for seismic surveys in Greece, as reflected in the three submitted bids by renowned international companies, constitutes a vote of confidence in the prospects of our country. It also confirms that the development of the hydrocarbons sector is maturing beyond the presence of oil companies already active in Greece," said Greece's Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou.

"We progress with planning, consistency and confidence towards the exploration and leveraging of our energy resources. These new seismic surveys will allow us to get a clearer picture about hydrocarbon potential under the Greek seas, and further strengthen international investment interest. With respect to the environment and the provisions of International Law, we are striving to render our country’s energy potential into tangible benefits for all Greek citizens.”