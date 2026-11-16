CETO wave energy unit makes a splash at BiMEP

Carnegie Clean Energy has deployed CETO wave energy system's buoyant actuator, the unit's prime mover, at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) in Spain, as part of the first offshore deployment stage delivered in the ACHIEVE Programme.

This initial short campaign aims to validate port and maritime authorization pathways, local supply chain logistics, quayside assembly, towing, and offshore installation operations and will deliver learnings for the next stage of deployment where the full CETO system will be deployed, including grid connection, planned for spring.

The CETO buoyant actuator will remain at the offshore site at BiMEP in the Basque Country for a short period before being retrieved and brought back to port at the end of the current weather window.

The completion of these activities is also said to unlock key funding milestones and financial support under the ACHIEVE Programme’s funding framework.

"Seeing the CETO BA in the water offshore at the BiMEP site is a proud moment for everyone at Carnegie. It has taken a mammoth effort from our team in Bilbao to ensure the Stage 1 deployment has been a success," said Carnegie Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Fiévez.

"Whilst this is just the first stage of offshore campaign, the experience gained from this short deployment has increased our team’s capabilities and put us in a much stronger, more certain position as we push toward our full grid-connected Stage 2 deployment in European spring 2027. This is an ambitious project given the large technology leaps we’re taking so executing it in stages and conducting substantial onshore testing are important to manage risk.”

Before deployment, the three modular sections of the buoyant actuator were transported from the local Basque fabricator to the Port of Bilbao, where they were assembled quayside. The buoyant actuator was then lowered by crane into the water and docked alongside the quay ready for transport to site.

On November 14, the buoyant actuator was towed from the port to Carnegie’s pre-permitted offshore berth at BiMEP, where it was connected to a bespoke installed mooring and anchor system.

Over the winter months, the CETO buoyant actuator will be kept onshore in the port while the power take-off (PTO) modules undergo final onshore testing locally, which includes a series of tests with the PTO modules and the electrical module simulating real ocean conditions to validate mechanical, electrical, control and communications functions.