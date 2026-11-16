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Offshore Energy
Production & Processing

3 minutes ago

DOF starts activities as part of 'large' contract in APAC

NS

Nadja Skopljak

Managing Editor

1 minutes read
Skandi Inventor. Source: DOF
Skandi Inventor. Source: DOF

DOF Group has secured a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) services contract with Amplitude Energy Limited (AEL) for a project in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

For the East Coast Supply Project, DOF's scope includes the tie-in of three to four subsea wells to existing infrastructure, including the transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of subsea structures, flexible flowlines, umbilicals, flying leads, and associated ancillary equipment.

The work will be supported by DOF's integrated in-house project management, engineering, procurement, and logistics services.

I-Class vessel Skandi Inventor will be deployed for offshore operations, expected to begin late this year or early in 2028 in Otway Basin, Bass Strait, Australia.

Project management and engineering activities have started from the company's offices in Perth, Australia, and Singapore.

According to DOF, the contract is a large one, which it defines as having a value between $50 million and $100 million.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “The award recognises DOF's proven track record as a trusted partner in the APAC region, and we look forward to working closely with AEL to successfully deliver safe, efficient, and high-quality subsea and marine services."

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